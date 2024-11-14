Agni Teaser Pays Tribute To Bravery, Honour, And Sacrifices Of Firefighters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming "Agni" have unveiled its teaser and announced the premiere date.

The film, written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. It is set to premiere on Prime in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Announcing the release date, the makers and cast of the film shared the teaser on Instagram, with the caption,“Jwala mein jo jeete hain, wo amar ho jaate hain. #AgniOnPrime, Dec 6.”

The teaser promises high-octane action sequences, accompanied by a voice in the background saying,“We are worshippers of the Fire God. Sacrifice doesn't worry us. You may forget us, but remember those who live among flames... became immortal.”

In a statement, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar shared,“We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities. The film goes beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line.”

They added,“This groundbreaking project has been masterfully helmed by Rahul Dholakia, with our prime stars Pratik and Divyenndu, who will surely leave audiences worldwide intrigued. There couldn't have been a better partner than our long-time collaborator Prime Video to bring this film to a global stage.”

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, shared,“With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity, and resilience. This film is a unique portrayal of first responders, where human drama unfolds amid life-and-death situations, all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative.”

As India's first film focused on firefighters, "Agni" is a cinematic tribute to the bravery, honor, and sacrifices of these unsung heroes. The story unfolds in a city gripped by a mysterious surge of fires, forcing Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi) and his brother-in-law, Samit (Divyenndu), a high-ranking policeman, to reluctantly team up to unravel the escalating crisis.