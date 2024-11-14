Bridge To Life Ltd. Achieves Global Milestone Using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) And Vitasmarttm System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd., a leading provider of organ preservation solutions and organ perfusion equipment, has announced that more than

5,0001 liver perfusions worldwide have been successfully performed using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in combination with its VitaSmart2 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion System . The

5,000th perfusion was performed at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) by the Head of Liver Services Russell Bolton, marking a significant milestone in the global adoption of this advanced technology.

"We take great pride that our advanced technology – the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System provides clinicians with the ability to implement HOPE protocols with an easy-to-use and simple-to-setup system requiring minimal personnel to monitor perfusion progress – has contributed to the preservation of over 5,000 donor livers," said

Don Webber , CEO and President of Bridge to Life Ltd. "We are currently finalizing our FDA submission for Q12025 and look forward to expanding access to this innovative technology for U.S. transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and, most importantly, patients waiting for viable livers. We are also immensely grateful to the Bridge to Life team and the many dedicated clinicians whose expertise and commitment have made this milestone possible," Webber added.

"We are proud to be the liver transplantation center that has reached this milestone for Bridge to Life," commented Russell Bolton, Head of Liver Services, UHB Liver Services Unit. "As one of the largest transplantation centers in the UK, providing a comprehensive range of hepatology (liver medicine), liver surgery, and liver transplantation services to our patients, UHB has been at the forefront of adopting new technologies that can make more livers available to patients in need," he added.

HOPE Technology: Optimizing Organ Viability

The HOPE technique cools donor livers to temperatures between 4°C and 12°C , reducing their metabolic rate to about 10% of normal . During this phase, the VitaSmartTM system delivers oxygen-rich perfusion to the dormant organ, re-energizing its mitochondria-the cell's powerhouse-before transplantation. This pre-transplant conditioning helps minimize the risk of reperfusion injury , a major contributor to post-transplant complications.

With this milestone, Bridge to Life continues to lead innovation in organ preservation, enhancing transplant outcomes and meeting the urgent need for viable donor organs worldwide.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush®

and the VitaSmart Machine Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices globally.

1 Number of perfusions is based on liver perfusions sets sold through October 31, 2024

2

VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US.

SOURCE Bridge to Life, Ltd.

