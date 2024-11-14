(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Institute on Character proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century dedicated to helping individuals worldwide embrace the power of character strengths to foster resilience, understanding, and connection. Approaching 35 million survey takers globally and 10,000 people discovering their strengths every day, VIA stands as a beacon of personal empowerment and positive growth.

This milestone year also marks the exciting launch of VIA's newest product suite, Workplaces at Their Best (WATB), developed to meet the growing need for environments where community, collaboration, and well-being thrive. Designed for individuals, consultants, and organizational leaders, WATB offers an innovative approach to strengthening employee engagement and creating a strengths-based organizational culture. Backed by the latest research in positive psychology and character strengths, WATB empowers organizations to build cultures of mutual support and meaning.

The impact of VIA's strengths-based approach resonates deeply in today's complex landscape:



Increased Employee Engagement: 75% of participants in VIA's inaugural Workplaces cohort reported being more engaged in their work, having an increased sense of purpose, and being more motivated to do well in their work.

Stronger Collaboration & Positive Relationships: 70% of Workplace participants saw improved collaboration and more harmonious relationships. Enhanced Performance: Through strengths-based interventions, 74% of participants reported increased meaningful progress on their work goals.

"Our journey over the past 25 years has been fueled by a passion to empower individuals, organizations, and communities to flourish by discovering and utilizing their character strengths," said Dr. Jillian Coppley, President and Chief Programs and Services Officer of VIA. "I am excited about the launch of Workplaces at Their Best which has the potential to revolutionize how businesses approach employee development and create positive workplace cultures."

Ways to Get Involved:



Learn More About Workplaces at Their Best: Discover how Workplaces at Their Best can transform your organization into a space that supports personal growth and community strength. Visit VIA's Workplaces at Their Best page to explore our offerings and see how you can foster a workplace culture that supports resilience and well-being. Support VIA's Mission: As a non-profit organization, VIA relies on the generosity of its community. Your contribution helps bring the science of character strengths to more individuals, organizations, and communities, fostering resilience and connection on a global scale. To support VIA, visit VIA's Donation Page.

About VIA Institute on Character

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, VIA Institute on Character is a global non-profit organization that empowers people worldwide through the science and practice of character strengths. The VIA Survey, available in 46 languages, has helped nearly

35 million discover the best in themselves and apply their strengths to enhance well-being, relationships, and performance. With 10,000 people taking the VIA Survey daily, it is the most frequently taken and most popular peer-reviewed scientific test of personality or strengths worldwide.

For more information, visit .

