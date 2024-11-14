Syssero, Inc. Named Workday Services Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syssero,
Inc,
a
consulting
firm,
today
announced
it
has
signed a
partnership
agreement
with
Workday
(NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their
people
and money . This partnership with Workday brings access to advanced resources and tools, and the capability to offer even more customized services and support to fit the unique needs of each client. Amber
Lowry,
owner
and
CEO
of
Syssero, remarks: "Since our inception in 2016 we've been focused on advancing the solution and empowering the Workday ecosystem. This partnership is a validation that hard work and sticking to our values pays off."
Syssero provides an extensive range of services aimed at empowering teams at every stage. The company's offerings include Launch Implementation Assistance, Application Managed Services, Project-Based Work, and Permanent Placement Services. As an employee-owned entity, Syssero is uniquely invested in solution outcomes and genuinely committed to aiding clients in achieving autonomy within their Workday environment.
Ryan
Massie, President
and
co-owner of
Syssero,
adds:
"Syssero's
Service Partnership
is
more
than another Workday certified offering in the Syssero repertoire, it's a decisive action validating our alignment to Workday's commitment to deliver meaningful value to customers."
Syssero's
team,
composed of
former
Workday end-users,
offers
invaluable
insights
that
contribute
to effective and innovative client support. By combining best practice knowledge and in practice experience, Syssero is positioned to deliver pioneering solutions that foster robust partnerships and cultivate a trusted community.
Workday
Human Capital Management (HCM)
and Workday
Financial Management unite finance, workforce and operational data in a single system of record, providing organizations with timely and accurate insights to help them scale their business and meet their transformation goals.
About
Syssero:
Syssero
is
committed
to
empowering
organizations
through
cutting-edge
enterprise
cloud
solutions
in
finance
and
human resources. A focus on client success and operational excellence allows for deep expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored services that address the specific needs of businesses. Now recognized as a Workday® Services Partner, Syssero is devoted to enriching customer experiences by providing advanced capabilities and tools to navigate the Workday® platform effectively. Whether an HR professional, a current Workday® user, or a business leader, Syssero welcomes you to be part of their dynamic community, where collaboration, continuous improvement, and a shared drive for innovation pave the way for shared success.
Explore
more
about
their services
and
discover how
they
can
assist
you
in
achieving
excellence
at
Syssero .
CONTACT
Kate Fonville 215.341.6892
[email protected]
SOURCE Syssero
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108885577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.