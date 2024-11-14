Syssero, Inc. Named Workday Services Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syssero,

Inc,

a

consulting

firm,

today

announced

it

has

signed a

partnership

agreement

with

Workday

(NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their

people

and money . This partnership with Workday brings access to advanced resources and tools, and the capability to offer even more customized services and support to fit the unique needs of each client. Amber

Lowry,

owner

and

CEO

of

Syssero, remarks: "Since our inception in 2016 we've been focused on advancing the solution and empowering the Workday ecosystem. This partnership is a validation that hard work and sticking to our values pays off."

Syssero provides an extensive range of services aimed at empowering teams at every stage. The company's offerings include Launch Implementation Assistance, Application Managed Services, Project-Based Work, and Permanent Placement Services. As an employee-owned entity, Syssero is uniquely invested in solution outcomes and genuinely committed to aiding clients in achieving autonomy within their Workday environment.

Ryan

Massie, President

and

co-owner of

Syssero,

adds:

"Syssero's

Service Partnership

is

more

than another Workday certified offering in the Syssero repertoire, it's a decisive action validating our alignment to Workday's commitment to deliver meaningful value to customers."

Syssero's

team,

composed of

former

Workday end-users,

offers

invaluable

insights

that

contribute

to effective and innovative client support. By combining best practice knowledge and in practice experience, Syssero is positioned to deliver pioneering solutions that foster robust partnerships and cultivate a trusted community.

Workday

Human Capital Management (HCM)

and Workday

Financial Management unite finance, workforce and operational data in a single system of record, providing organizations with timely and accurate insights to help them scale their business and meet their transformation goals.

About

Syssero:

Syssero

is

committed

to

empowering

organizations

through

cutting-edge

enterprise

cloud

solutions

in

finance

and

human resources. A focus on client success and operational excellence allows for deep expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored services that address the specific needs of businesses. Now recognized as a Workday® Services Partner, Syssero is devoted to enriching customer experiences by providing advanced capabilities and tools to navigate the Workday® platform effectively. Whether an HR professional, a current Workday® user, or a business leader, Syssero welcomes you to be part of their dynamic community, where collaboration, continuous improvement, and a shared drive for innovation pave the way for shared success.

Explore

more

about

their services

and

discover how

they

can

assist

you

in

achieving

excellence

at

Syssero .

