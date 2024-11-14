Teague Theatrical Group Acquires Media Rights To THE BOY WHO WANTED TO ROCK And THE GIRL WHO WANTED TO ROCK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TTG Announces Plans for Educational and Entertaining Content

- Townsend Teague, Chief Executive Officer of Teague Theatrical Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teague Theatrical Group has acquired all rights for the children's The Boy Who Wanted to Rock and The Girl Who Wanted to Rock. Additionally, TTG holds exclusive rights to create and license merchandise and digital goods based on the series. This acquisition covers all creative elements of the books: themes, words, illustrations, characters, plots, settings, and any sequels or related works.

The Boy Who Wanted to Rock was created by Broadway and music industry veteran David Weiser (Phantom of the Opera; Les Misérables), with Derek Lavoie (illustrations). Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic and inspired by his son, Weiser channeled his expertise and love for music into the story and assembled a team of artists, including a lineup of Broadway performers and musicians, providing them with work during shutdowns. This was when the project caught Teague Theatrical Group's attention, which saw its potential for adaptation.

Published in 2020, The Boy Who Wanted to Rock captured the hearts of young readers and parents, becoming a must-read in children's literature. It centers on a young protagonist driven by a passion for rock music, showcasing themes of determination, creativity, and overcoming obstacles. Through engaging narratives and vivid illustrations, it emphasizes the importance of perseverance, self-expression, and the support of family and friends in pursuing one's dreams.

Building on the the book's popularity and success, the creators have answered the demand with The Girl Who Wanted to Rock, which that debuted this month . The anticipation placed it among the most awaited releases in the genre, solidifying the series as a staple for kids ages three to nine.

"Parents worry about their kids' screen time, especially when so much of what's out there acts as a digital babysitter without offering value," said Townsend Teague, Chief Executive Officer of Teague Theatrical Group. TTG Chief Creative Officer Liesl Lar, added, "Our goal is to change that by producing content that doesn't just entertain but educates – without feeling like a chore. Think of our programming as a blend of the imaginative adventures of Phineas and Ferb with the educational depth of The Magic School Bus."

Coming off of a competitive acquisition process, Teague Theatrical Group is committed to developing educational and entertaining media projects grounded in the core messages of the books, featuring characters who learn and grow through real relationships and a mix of realistic and fantastical scenarios. By focusing on creating engaging and meaningful content, the company aims to address parents' growing concerns about the quality of children's programming while offering stories that offer life lessons kids can apply to their real-world experiences, making the content relatable and impactful.

"The Boy Who Wanted to Rock project was a silver lining in an otherwise bleak year, 2020. I never imagined that an indie children's book would become such a hit,” said author David Weiser.“I was equally surprised by the number of requests I received for a "girl" book, but it came together easily - a progression that flowed naturally from the first book. I'm thrilled to be working with Teague Theatrical Group and can't wait to see what comes next!"

"Our programming won't feel like eating vegetables; it'll have nutritional value," added Teague. "We're in discussions with several studios who recognize the potential of these stories in traditional and new media, as well as the massive merchandise opportunities that follow.”

As the company moves forward, it plans to keep the stories and characters from The Boy Who Wanted to Rock and The Girl Who Wanted to Rock separate, ensuring each retains its unique charm and message.

- - -

Teague Theatrical Group is a production and investment company founded by Townsend Teague and Liesl Lar in 2022. The emerging powerhouse in the entertainment space has a robust, curated slate of theater and media productions and entertainment ventures. TTG won the 2024 Tony Award for STEREOPHONIC and provided financing to the year's Best Play Revival (APPROPRIATE). In 2025, they'll co-produce REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, a Broadway musical based on Josefina López's play that inspired the film. This groundbreaking production will feature an all-Latinx creative team - book writer, composers, choreographer, and director. TTG is dedicated to fostering collaboration and empowerment of artists and industry entrepreneurs.

Ryan Hallett

Otto & Friends

+ +1 9176289610

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.