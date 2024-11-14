This Giving Tuesday And Colorado Gives Day, Empower Women To Choose Motherhood Through Save The Storks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With 31%* of regions in the United States labeled "maternity healthcare deserts," Save the Storks is coming alongside women to provide equal access to motherhood. The non-profit's mission to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman is possible through four key areas of impact:



Mobile Medical Clinics that reach women where they're at with free ultrasounds and life-affirming services. Currently, there are 104 mobile medical clinics serving women in 32 states and 91cities across the U.S.

The Save the Storks National Partner Program is currently working with 108 pregnancy health clinics, elevating them to medical status with best-in-class care. These clinics offer free support and medical care to their communities.

Church and Community Partnerships connect women with the support they need. Over 310 churches nationwide have stepped up to create a culture of life while community partnerships connect other like-minded nonprofit organizations together to support Equal Access to Motherhood. 24-hour digital access to care through For Every Woman, an online digital platform that offers life-affirming resources that empower women with real choice. Over 110,000 women have interacted with the platform in 2024 and nearly 55,000 women have sought answers about reproductive health.

Over the last two years, Save the Storks has given $2.5 million in grants and contributions to build more Mobile Medical Clinics, support pregnancy health clinics, host the Innovator's Summit (a life-affirming non-profit accelerator), and support countless other organizations that help women choose the courage of motherhood.

This Giving Tuesday and Colorado Gives Day, a donation to Save the Storks will help provide more women with Equal Access to Motherhood. Donate today at savethestorks/givingtuesday.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks is a national nonprofit faith-based organization, dedicated to empowering women with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancies. Through compassionate care, innovative programs, and community outreach,

Save the Storks

aims to transform the lives of women and families across the nation.



*Source: March of Dimes, 2024 Report

Media Contact:

Kristin Giddings

Marketing Generalist & Project Coordinator

Save the Storks

[email protected]



Diane Ferraro

Chief Executive Officer

Save the Storks

[email protected]



SOURCE Save The Storks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED