The global thermoplastic elastomers market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The automotive sector is experiencing a significant surge in TPE adoption, particularly in lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing a surge in TPE adoption, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies in electronic devices. Due to their unique properties, flexibility, durability, and aesthetic appeal, TPEs are utilized in mobile phone cases, cables, connectors, and various electronic components. Additionally, the trend towards lightweight and portable electronic devices has led manufacturers to opt for TPEs, which provide a smooth finish, resistance to wear and tear, and ease of processing.

The growing focus on sustainability also influences the market, with increased demand for bio-based TPEs that support environmental protection initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead in TPE consumption, driven by its robust manufacturing base and rapid market growth. Technological advancements in production processes and material formulations have also improved the performance characteristics of TPEs, making them more appealing for diverse applications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

