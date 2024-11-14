Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Report 2024



The silicon carbide (SiC) diodes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The projected growth can be attributed to the increase in electric vehicle production, ongoing innovation in SiC manufacturing, a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, emerging opportunities in 5G technology, and a global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with renewable energy systems, advancements in SiC manufacturing processes, the proliferation of smart grids and energy storage systems, enhanced SiC diode integration in consumer electronics, and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems.

The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to drive the expansion of the silicon carbide (SiC) diode market in the future. For example, in April 2023, the International Energy Agency reported that electric car sales surpassed 10 million in 2022 and are approaching 14 million in 2023, with targets set to increase to 35% by 2030. Thus, the growing demand for EVs is expected to fuel the growth of the SiC diode market.

Leading companies in the SiC diode market are developing advanced products such as third-generation silicon carbide Schottky barrier chips to improve performance and efficiency in high-power applications. For instance, in July 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a Japan-based electronics company, launched the TRSxxx65H series. This diode features a low forward voltage of 1.2V, which is 17% lower than the previous generation's 1.45V, significantly enhancing power conversion efficiency. The series can handle forward DC currents (IF(DC)) up to 12A and square-wave surge currents (IFSM) up to 640A, and is available in TO-220-2L and DFN88 packages. The diodes utilize an optimized junction barrier Schottky (JBS) structure, which reduces leakage current and power dissipation, making them more effective for industrial applications.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Schottky Diodes; Junction Diodes; P-Insulator-N Diodes (PIN Diodes); Other Types

2) By Forward Current: 2 To 5 Amperes; 6 To 10 Amperes; 11 To 20 Amperes; 21 To 40 Amperes; Above 40 Amperes

3) By Reverse Voltage: 650 Voltage; 1200 Voltage; 1700 Voltage; 3300 Voltage

4) By Application: Automotive; Medical Imaging; Communication; Data Centers; Defense; Photovoltaic Solutions; Other Applications

Key Companies Profiled in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Avnet Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes