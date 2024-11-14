عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alm. Brand – Report On Trading In Alm. Brand A/S Shares By Executives And Their Related Parties


11/14/2024 5:45:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.

Please see attached report.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:


Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment

  • AS 59 2024 - Report on trading Rasmus Werner Nielsen

MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108885497


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search