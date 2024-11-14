The Question Of Support For Ukraine And The New U.S. Political Landscape: Cautious Optimism From Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the election of a new U.S. president, who will officially assume office on January 20, attention is once again focused on the future of U.S. policy towards Ukraine. As the president-elect has not yet taken the Oval Office, there is much speculation and conflicting statements about the potential outcomes for Ukraine – whether support might be fully withdrawn, significantly reduced, or perhaps shifted more onto Europe. However, there are reasons for cautious optimism – halting support won't be as simple as it may seem.“Stopping military aid abruptly is nearly impossible. Major, pre-funded programs are in place to transfer and produce weapons specifically for Ukraine. These are large-scale projects that not only strengthen our defense capabilities but also contribute to stability in Europe and globally,” explains Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group, Aurum Group.She adds,“The American defense industry also has its own stake here. For them, it's not just business – it's geopolitics and influence. Three major arms manufacturers – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon – all closely tied to the Trump administration, already hold significant contracts and interests linked to supporting Ukraine. Canceling these programs would mean losses not only in revenue but also in influence.”Lebedieva is therefore convinced that Republican support for Ukraine in Congress will remain steadfast despite any political fluctuations:“The Republican Party has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to Ukraine. Many Congress members, who were brought up on the values of the Reagan era, view this support as a matter of principle – they see aid to Ukraine as part of a shared fight for freedom and democracy, which is essential not only for us but also for them. This support binds our nations together, regardless of political shifts in Congress.”“So, despite all the political changes, we rely on the continuation of U.S. support. Ukraine today is not just an international issue. It represents a challenge and values important to the entire civilized world,” Lebedieva concludes.

