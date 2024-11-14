Votrite Adds 'Best Voting Technology Development Company 2024' Award To Year Of Success

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL (November 12, 2024) – 2024 has been a plentiful year for Electronic Machine business VotRite. With multiple awards under their belt, the company has just added the 2024 Best Voting Development Company Award to its arsenal.



Created by Innovation in Business and under the category of The Developer Awards 2024, the 2024 Best Voting Development Company Award highlights VotRite's commitment to crafting innovative technological solutions for issues of voter accessibility, voter equality, and voting transparency. Innovation in Business is an organization dedicated to supporting creativity and innovation across the business world. IIB hosts a variety of awards focused on recognizing excellence, and all companies selected as winners have made contributions to the technology landscape across the world.



Recently, VotRite was also awarded with IIB's 2024 Technology Innovator Award as well as the Education and Training Award 2024 by Corporate Vision. President Angelica Kapsis was also a finalist in 2024 Stevie Awards under the category of Female Employee of the Year.



"I am beyond honored that our company has once again been acknowledged by Innovation in Business," said VotRite President Angelica Kapsis. "This year has been a truly incredible one for our business and team- we have received multiple accolades, and each one is a beautiful reminder that our work is making an impact on the nation and field of electronic voting. I look forward to working even harder in 2025!"



About VotRite:



Led by President Angelica Kapsis and CEO Jim Kapsis, VotRite is a trailblazer in electronic voting technology. VotRite's customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions, and the company has worked diligently to ensure the machine's security through the use of individual databases, Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) technology, and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Additionally, VotRite's machines do not use hackable downloads, emails, usernames, or passwords, preventing sensitive data from being taken hostage.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...