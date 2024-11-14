(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Monitoring Apps Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Sleep Monitoring Apps market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The sleep monitoring apps market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $3.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the user-friendliness of sleep monitoring apps, the rising adoption rate of these apps, evolving lifestyles, increased demand for personalized sleep insights, and heightened consumer health consciousness.

The sleep monitoring apps market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the widespread use of smartphones, the diversification of sleep monitoring apps, the demand for apps that provide comprehensive health management, work-related stress, and an increase in corporate wellness programs. Key trends in the forecast period include integration with wearable devices, the use of advanced sensors, the development of non-invasive sleep monitoring technologies, the addition of sleep apnea and snoring detection, and the adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

The growing prevalence of sleep disorders is expected to drive the expansion of the sleep monitor apps market. For example, in November 2023, data from the National Health Service, a UK-based publicly funded healthcare system, revealed that 64.9% of young people aged 17 to 23 experienced sleep problems three or more times in the previous seven nights, up from 64% in 2022. This rate remained higher than that of children aged 8 to 16 in both years. The prevalence among young women increased from 76.7% in 2022 to 74.7% in 2023, while among young men, it rose from 52.3% in 2022 to 55.7% in 2023. Consequently, the rising prevalence of sleep disorders is fueling the growth of the sleep monitor apps market.

Major companies in the sleep monitoring apps market are concentrating on creating innovative audio-based sleep-tracking apps to improve accuracy and user engagement.

North America was the largest region in the sleep monitoring apps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Operating System: iPhone Operating System (iOS); Android

2) By Subscription Model: Paid; Monthly; Annually; Free

3) By Application: Sleep Quality Tracking; Heart Rate Tracking; Respiration Rate Tracking

Key Companies Profiled in the Sleep Monitoring Apps Market: Apple Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Xiaomi Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Garmin Ltd

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global

