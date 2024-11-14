Global EMI Shielding Market Size, Emerging Trends, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMI Shielding Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's EMI Shielding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The EMI shielding market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.56 billion in 2023 to $6.94 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to the rising use of electronic devices, the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure, advancements in automotive electronics, the widespread adoption of wireless technology, and the growing miniaturization of electronics.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global EMI Shielding Market and Its Growth Rate?

The EMI shielding market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $8.7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by the rapid expansion of 5G technology, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), increased electrification in vehicles, greater adoption of wearable devices, and expanding aerospace and defense applications. Key trends expected during this period include stricter emit regulations, growth in aerospace and defense applications, a focus on sustainable emit shielding materials, and the integration of emit shielding in PCB design.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the EMI Shielding Market?

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the EMI shielding market in the future. Consumer electronics are electronic devices intended for personal use by end users, designed for everyday, non-commercial, or non-professional purposes. In electronic devices and equipment, EMI shielding involves using specific manufacturing processes and materials to protect signals from external electromagnetic interference as well as preventing generated signals from interfering with nearby components. EMI shielding in consumer electronics is applied in flat-screen displays, desktop, laptop, and server computers, as well as portable devices like GPS units and cell phones.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the EMI Shielding Market?

Major companies operating in the EMI shielding global market report are Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, TDK Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Emcor Technologies, Huntsman International LLC, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The EMI Shielding Market?

Product innovation is becoming a significant trend in the EMI shielding market. Leading companies in the market are engaging in strategic collaborations to enhance their position and strengthen their presence.

What Are the Segments of the Global EMI Shielding Market?

1) By Methods: Radiation, Conduction

2) By Material: Conductive Coatings And Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI And EMC Filters, EMI Shielding Tapes And Laminates

3) By End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications And Information Technology, Healthcare, Aerospace, Other End Users

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the EMI Shielding Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the EMI shielding market in 2023. The regions covered in the EMI shielding global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The EMI Shielding Market Defined?

EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding is the method of establishing a barrier that minimizes or blocks the leakage of powerful electromagnetic fields, which could disrupt sensitive devices and signals. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) refers to undesirable noise or disruption in an electrical circuit or conduit caused by an external source.

