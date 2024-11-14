Biden's Team To Seek Additional Funds For Ukraine For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current U.S. administration plans to request additional funds for Ukraine for 2025 from within the next two months.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced this during a briefing on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In the next two months, the administration will signal to Congress that we would like to see additional funds for Ukraine for 2025 so that they can be in the best possible position, the strongest possible position to negotiate, to ensure they achieve their objectives, that they win at the negotiating table," he said.

Biden administration to provide significant military support to Ukraine before end of his term - Sybiha

Sullivan declined to comment on what form this request would take. However, he emphasized that the current administration strongly believes in the necessity and the logic of seeking additional resources for Ukraine in 2025.

He also stressed that the Biden administration intends to fully utilize every dollar that Congress has already allocated for Ukraine.

"Again, these are not dollars he is putting on an airplane and flying across the ocean. These are dollars he is investing in the American defense industrial base," Sullivan said.

He said that much of the allocated aid is being used to create new weapons.

"As we provide weapons to Ukraine, we make new weapons to give to the U.S. military. All of those dollars will be spent, will be obligated by the time he [Biden] leaves office on January 20," Sullivan said.