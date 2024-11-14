(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed yesterday that, six Zionist were killed, in a clash with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF said, the Zionist soldiers“fell during combat” and identified five of them as members of the Golani Brigade's Infantry Battalion 51. The identity of the sixth soldier was withheld pending family notification.

According to Israel's Ynet news site, the Zionist soldiers had entered a village in southern Lebanon that had been shelled earlier, intending to search for remaining Hezbollah fighters. They were ambushed when militants, positioned inside a building, opened fire at close range.

Since Oct, last year, a total of 792 Israeli Zionist soldiers have been killed in the Israeli regime's ongoing multi-front conflicts.


