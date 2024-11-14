Noah To Report Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results On November 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited

(the "Company" or "Noah") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management offering comprehensive advisory services on global and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors,

today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the third

quarter ended September 30, 2024,

after U.S. markets close on November 26, 2024. Noah's management team will hold an conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024).

The conference call may be accessed with the following details: Dial-in details:

Conference title: Noah Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time:















Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in:



– Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

– United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

– Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

– International Toll: 1-412-317-6061

Participant Password: 5468333



A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until December 3, 2024 at 1-877-344-7529

(US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088

(International Toll) with the access code 6914431.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website under the "News & Events" section at

ABOUT

NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors. In the first half of 2024, Noah distributed RMB33.3 billion (US$4.6 billion) of investment products. As of June 30, 2024, through Gopher Asset Management, Noah managed assets totaling RMB154.0 billion (US$21.2 billion).

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 459,072 registered clients as of June 30, 2024. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah also operates other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at

href="" rel="nofollow" noahgrou .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the

U.S.

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

(the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in

China

and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in

China

and internationally; general economic and business conditions globally and in

China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

and the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED