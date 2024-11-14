Flamengo And Atlético-MG Deadlock In Goalless Draw At Maracanã

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The rematch between Flamengo and Atlético-MG ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Maracanã Stadium. This result pushed Flamengo back to fourth place with 59 points in the Brazilian Championship. However, their title hopes remain slim. Atlético-MG stayed in tenth place with 42 points.



Flamengo controlled most of the game but failed to capitalize on their chances. The home team's best opportunity came from a penalty kick in the first half. David Luiz stepped up to take the shot, but Everson made a crucial save.



Gabigol, Flamengo's star striker, watched the match from the VIP boxes. The club had recently sidelined him for disciplinary reasons. His absence on the field was noticeable as Flamengo struggled to find the back of the net.



The first half saw both teams cautiously probing each other's defenses. Bruno Henrique and Hulk tried long-range shots, adding some excitement to the game. Flamengo gradually increased their pressure, creating several chances.







Ayrton Lucas missed a cross, while Michael's header went over the crossbar. At the 30-minute mark, Bruno Henrique's deflected shot forced a save from Everson. Matheus Gonçalves' follow-up attempt was also expertly saved by the Atlético-MG goalkeeper.



The penalty incident occurred in the 35th minute when Wesley was fouled in the box by Lyanco. David Luiz's attempt was thwarted by Everson's impressive save. Flamengo continued to press, but Everson denied both Fabrício Bruno and Michael.



The second half mirrored the first, with Flamengo dominating possession. Matheus Gonçalves hit the post early on, while Wesley narrowly missed the target. Atlético-MG tried to counter-attack but struggled to create meaningful chances.

Everson continued his heroics, saving a shot from Michael. Atlético-MG's first real threat came in the 70th minute when Fausto Vera's header was saved by Rossi. Gustavo Scarpa's attempt went wide shortly after.



As the match progressed, Atlético-MG grew into the game. Flamengo's intensity dropped, allowing the visitors to create two chances through Paulinho. In the closing minutes, Atlético-MG controlled possession and threatened with long-range shots.



This draw leaves both teams in a challenging position. Flamengo's title aspirations are fading, while Atlético-MG continues to struggle in mid-table. The match highlighted the importance of clinical finishing and the impact of key players like Gabigol.

