The global mortuary equipment market size is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for automation in mortuary-related procedures, including autopsy, body embalming, shifting, and storage has resulted in technological advancements in these equipment. Growing usage of advanced devices is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Rising opportunities in private healthcare sector provide huge scope for increase in the number of hospitals, thus, increasing the number of morgues. In addition, the entry of private morgues, which also offer funeral services, is expected to play an important role in increasing the demand for these equipment during the forecast years. Introduction of technically advanced devices that reduce procedural timings and increase convenience of the professionals is anticipated to drive the market.

In addition, cultural factors, such as funeral traditions, have varying impacts on the market growth. In regions where Christianity is dominant, the demand for private morgue services is high. On the other hand, as per Hindu and Buddhist traditions the dead are cremated; hence, in regions where other religions are prevalent, the usage of morgue, is limited to hospitals.

The study suggests that refrigeration units dominated the market with a revenue share of 30.3% in 2024. High demand for the customized storage units and usage of different size refrigeration units for optimizing space are driving growth

Huge focus on developing innovative technologies in autopsy devices, including platform and other accessories, used in the procedure

Shifting preference of funeral procedures from burial to cremation in order to save costs is expected to hamper the growth rate of embalming workstation segment

North America dominated this industry in 2024, with the U.S. capturing the largest share

Higher demand for private morgues and faster adoption of advanced technologies are the factors driving growth in this region Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing number of hospitals and emergence of local players are the factors expected to fuel the growth. Why should you buy this report?

