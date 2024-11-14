Honour (Singapore) Announces Appointment Of New Chair Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2024 - Honour (Singapore) announced the appointment of Mr Mohammad Alami Musa as the new Chairman of the Board effective 14 November 2024. Mr Alami will succeed Mr Lim Siong Guan, who has been its founding Chairman since its establishment in 2014.



Honour (Singapore) is a not-for-profit, donor-funded charity dedicated to the mission of promoting a culture of Honour and Honourable Behaviour for the continued, long-term success of Singapore.



Mr Alami is an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, NTU. He is concurrently Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; former President of MUIS Council (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) and Advisory panel member of Africa-Singapore Business Forum.



President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Patron of Honour (Singapore), said:“Mr Lim Siong Guan built up Honour (Singapore) to help advance a social culture of ideals, mutual respect and trust. We are indebted to him for doing so. I am sure Mr Mohammad Alami Musa will take forward the cause in the years to come.”



Mr Lim Siong Guan remarked,“I am thrilled to welcome Mr Alami as our new Chairman. He has long recognised our work as a journey of heart and spirit, inspiring conviction and action rooted in our deepest values. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Honour (Singapore)'s mission to foster a culture of honour and honourable behaviour across the nation. I personally look forward to the profound impact of his vision and guidance alongside our dedicated Board of Directors."



In response to the appointment, Mr Alami shared,“I am truly honoured to step into this role. It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that champions this critically crucial cause in Singapore. Together with our board of directors and management team, partners and supporters, I am committed to building on Mr Lim Siong Guan's illustrious accomplishments to bring about the long-term survival and success of Singapore.”



He added:“I am also very pleased to say that Mr Lim has agreed to continue serving as an Honorary Advisor at Honour (Singapore). The organisation extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mr Lim for his visionary leadership and invaluable contributions.”





