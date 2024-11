Data Storage Corporation Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Achieved Profitability for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, today provided a business update and reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

“We have made important progress during recent months,” commented Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation.“Specifically, we achieved $19.0 million in sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and attained profitability for both the three and nine month periods. For the third quarter, we generated $5.8 million in sales. While this reflects a slight decline from the previous year, it does align with our strategic focus on building high margin recurring subscription revenue, that typically renew for many years, rather than relying on one-time sales. As a result of this strategy, we are pleased to report our gross profit increased by 8.7% and our gross margin increased by over 400 basis points for the third quarter of 2024. Our primary objective remains the same - securing high margin service agreements on our enterprise infrastructure platform, which create a more stable revenue foundation and support long-term growth and profitability.”

“These results highlight the success of our growth strategy, including expanding partnerships with major industry players, launching a new data center in Chicago, and establishing a presence in the UK. First, we expanded our relationship with a billion-dollar insurance firm to enhance its cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, reaffirming our role as a trusted provider for large, compliance-driven organizations. In healthcare, we secured a contract with a leading medical center for compliant cloud hosting, further strengthening our position in this highly regulated sector. Additionally, we secured a six-figure contract with a music publishing organization in education, demonstrating our adaptability to meet data-intensive needs across diverse industries. These agreements highlight our strategic focus on sectors requiring secure, scalable cloud based solutions. Furthermore, our strategically located new data center in Chicago strengthens our ability to support our growing U.S. customer base, ensuring we meet our clients' needs with reliability and capacity.”

“In addition, our recent expansion into the UK market, along with the successful integration of Flagship Solutions, has further strengthened our global presence and operational efficiency, positioning us for accelerated growth and global reach. We also recently announced the appointment of Colin Freeman as Managing Director of UK Cloud Host Technologies Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CloudFirst Technologies, an important step in our strategy to expand across the European market and deliver our solutions to this key market. With Colin's extensive leadership experience, we are confident he will be instrumental in accelerating our growth in the region. In addition to his appointment, we are establishing strategic infrastructure deployment in data centers in the UK, positioning us to make a strong entry and enhance our footprint in this key market. These achievements are important to our organic growth strategy, allowing us to capture new opportunities and broaden our impact. We're proud of our progress in expanding contracts, extending our international reach, and increasing industry prominence.”

Chris Panagiotakos, CFO of Data Storage Corporation, added,“We are in a strong financial position with approximately $11.9 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt, providing us the flexibility to make strategic investments, keeping us well-prepared to pursue growth opportunities that deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to continuing to carefully manage expenses and execute on our growth strategy.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a leading provider of fully managed cloud hosting, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. With strategic technical investments in multiple regions, DTST serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, in sectors such as government, education, and healthcare. Focused on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market, DTST is recognized as a stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, support and the migration of data to the cloud. Our regional data centers across North America enable us to deliver sustainable services through recurring subscription agreements.

