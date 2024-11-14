(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Lines Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hotels, Resorts, Cruise), Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Agents and Travel Agencies (OTAs)), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hotels, resorts and cruise lines market size is expected to reach USD 567.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. The demand for hotels and resorts varies by property type and is influenced by factors such as location, size, and on-site amenities.

The market is likely to be driven by rising disposable income, the popularization of weekend culture, the introduction of low-cost airline services, and the developing service industry. Some of the primary factors responsible for drawing clients to hotels and resorts include inflation in spending power and style of living. Furthermore, the rise of digital innovation aided in the recording of this rising number, as well as the ability of players who manage shared spaces, such as Airbnb, to reach out to their target audience.

In addition, according to Forbes in 2020, remote work has also made it easier to work from any place, which is why an increasing number of digital nomads are working while staying in hotels. Many people are considering relocating outside of the Bay Area and other cities such as New York now that they can work remotely. According to a May 2020 survey of thousands of IT workers, two-thirds are considering leaving the Bay Area.

Hotels have another reason for wishing to accommodate long-term visitors. Hotels aim to fill the gaps caused by COVID-19 with long-term guests. The world's largest hotel chain, Hyatt, in 2020, introduced its Work from Hyatt program, which includes discounts and free high-speed Wi-Fi for stays of seven days or more.

According to CBRE 2021 estimates, hotels in the U.S. have noticed a significant drop in demand since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 Quarter 1. Fear of infection, forced closures, and reduced business travel all contributed to a significant drop in the accommodation industry. Moreover, the data stated that occupancy may not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2023, with RevPAR following in 2024.

In 2022, higher chain scales have seen the greatest percentage and absolute declines in RevPAR. Chains in the upper echelon were particularly heavily hit. According to CBRE, the resumption of group travel will take some time, requiring a ramp-up phase, lowering occupancies, and slowing ADR growth for higher-priced chain scales and property types that rely more heavily on food and beverage revenue. Furthermore, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association's State of the Hotel Industry 2021 study, the pandemic cost over 670,000 hotel industry operations jobs and nearly 4 million hospitality employees in 2020.

U.S. Hotels, Resorts And Cruise Lines Market Report Highlights

The U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%.

In 2024, people started scheduling extended vacations as a result of being at home for too long. This is also attributed to an increase in remote work, which allows employees to work from anywhere. This factor is anticipated to provide a fillip to the market The hotel segment is held the largest market share of around 77.33% in 2024. Advanced analytics are being introduced by the hotels to analyze a large amount of data and predict occupancy rates more accurately. This further helps hotels in implementing pricing strategies to increase profitability and enhance customers' experiences

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market: Buyer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Hotels

5.3.2. Resorts

5.3.3. Cruise Lines

Chapter 6. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market, By Booking Mode: Key Takeaways

6.2. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Booking Mode, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Direct Booking

6.3.2. Online Travel Agents and Travel Agencies (OTAs)

6.3.3. Marketplace Booking

Chapter 7. U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Service Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles



Marriott International, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

American Cruise Lines Carnival Cruise Line

