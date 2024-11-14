(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Equipment: World Trade, Markets and Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of international trends at a product-specific level. The study was designed specifically to help SMEs start and grow their export sales.

The service provides an environment for analysis of key international trade statistics, and IT tools designed for different stages of the export process.

The study provides an historical and prospective analysis of world trade in the product of interest, with a focus on the major competitor countries and major international markets, segmented by price ranges.

Market Insights



In 2024 world trade of Fitness equipment is estimated to record a value of 12.9 Bn $ (+14.7% compared to 2023).

Worldwide flows of Fitness equipment recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in $ of +13.7% in the period 2001-2008 and of +4.7% in the period 2009-2024. In the 2025-2028 scenario, world trade of Fitness equipment is expected to have a CAGR of +6.8% in $.

The report aims to provide the user with a summary view of international trade in the chosen product/sector/industry by answering the following questions:



How strongly is world demand for the product increasing?

In which markets is the product most in demand?

Is the quality of different productions being rewarded by international buyers? Which exporting countries are winning in the international market?

The analysis covers the following areas:



Market Size - The size of total international trade which provides information on the size of different markets

Medium-term Outlook - Forecasts on the possible evolution in the near future of the product's international trade

Relevant Markets - An analysis of the most relevant international markets, segmented by price bands. The focus provides basic information to understand which markets tend to pay a higher price, showing preference for quality Relevant Competitors - Review of the major competitor countries that play a relevant role in the international supply of the product. The focus provides basic information to understand the competitive strategies implemented by main competitors and evaluate how successful they are

Information contained in the report is derived from a proprietary database, which was developed from the UN (db Comtrade), Eurostat (db Comext) and US Census Bureau (db UsaTrade) databases.

The annual information is the result of the following data mining techniques:



management of missing statements;

management of missing measures;

management of outliers; nowcasting.

The forecasts are developed from annual historical data and from the latest publication of World Economic Outlook, published at least twice a year by the International Monetary Fund.

The international trade forecasts are the result of econometric models aimed at providing an estimate of the scenario of foreign trade flows and highlighting future threats and opportunities of the industry at an international level.

The report includes an analysis of 20 major importing countries of Fitness equipment, as regards:



import size and evolution both in values and volumes over the period 1995-2024

import segmentation by price-ranges and evolution 2024 vs 2014

import shares and price positioning by partner countries (competitors) in 2019-2024 forecast of import values and shares by competitors up to 2028.

The report also includes an analysis of 20 major exporting countries of Fitness equipment, as regards:



export size and evolution both in values and volumes over the period 1995-2024

export segmentation by price-ranges and evolution 2024 vs 2014

export shares and price positioning by destination countries (markets) in 2019-2024 forecast of export values and shares by markets up to 2028.

