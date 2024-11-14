عربي


Eckert & Ziegler Continues On Growth Path With Strong 9-Month Results In 2024


11/14/2024 4:08:16 AM

Eckert & Ziegler Continues on Growth Path with Strong 9-Month Results in 2024
Berlin, November 14, 2024. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) increased its sales by 17% year-on-year to € 215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024. Recurring EBIT from continuing operations (adjusted EBIT) rose by 24% to € 46.7 million. Net income (from continuing and discontinued operations) grew by 15% and reached € 23.4 million or € 1.12 per share.

The Medical segment recorded sales of € 104.5 million in the first nine months of the year, around € 21.7 million or 26% higher than in the previous year. The main growth driver remains the pharmaceutical radioisotope business, while all other main product groups also increased compared to the previous year.

The Isotope Products segment generated sales of € 111.0 million, an increase of € 10.0 million or 10% compared to the first nine months of 2023. In comparison to the same period of the previous year, seasonal effects and shifts between product groups continued to move towards higher-margin products.

For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect revenues of around € 265 million and an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) before special items from continuing operations of around € 55 million.

The complete quarterly report can be viewed here:

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ... ,



Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-0
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
