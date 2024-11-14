H&R Gmbh & CO. Kgaa Publishes Nine-Months Quarterly Report 2024

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Third quarter delivers highest operating contribution of EUR 24.8 million in 2024

EBITDA over nine months at EUR 65.9 million Entry level of the earnings range is likely Salzbergen, November 14, 2024 - H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary sales and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2024: From July to September 2024, the company achieved an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 24.8 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 27.2 million). The earnings situation has thus improved significantly since the summer of 2024: the third quarter of 2024 made the highest contribution to earnings this year. EBIT closed at EUR 9.0 million after EUR 13.0 million last year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 5.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2023: EUR 9.6 million), while the company closed with consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of EUR 3.5 million (Q3 2023: EUR 7.6 million). Sales revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year increased slightly year-on-year to EUR 338.1 million (Q3 2023: EUR 337.2 million).

Overview of the key figures: in million EUR Nine months 2024 Nine Months 2023 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 1,013.6 1,036.8 -23.2 ChemPharm REFINING 621.8 634.1 -12.3 ChemPharm SALES 370.2 380.2 -10.0 PLASTICS 36.3 38.3 -2.0 Consolidation -14.7 -15.7 1.0







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 65.9 66.6 -0.7 ChemPharm REFINING 35.8 43.2 -7.4 ChemPharm SALES 30.8 21.9 8.9 PLASTICS 1.7 3.0 -1.3 Consolidation -2.5 -1.5 -1.0







EBIT 20.6 24.1 -3.5 Earnings before Taxes 11.1 15.2 -4.1 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 6.3 11.3 -5.0 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.17 0.30 -0.13 Operative Cashflow 53.8 101.7 -47.9 Free Cashflow 17.6 58.4 -40.8









Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 338.1 337.2 0.9 ChemPharm REFINING 204.8 200.9 3.9 ChemPharm SALES 126.6 129.0 -2.4 PLASTICS 12.1 12.0 0.1 Consolidation -5.5 -4.7 -0.8







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 24.8 27.2 -2.4 ChemPharm REFINING 15.3 20.9 -5.6 ChemPharm SALES 9.7 8.0 1.6 PLASTICS 0.5 0.0 0.5 Consolidation -0.7 -1.7 1.0







EBIT 9.0 13.0 -4.0 Earnings before Taxes 5.8 9.6 -3.8 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 3.5 7.6 -4.1 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.09 0.20 -0.11 Operative Cashflow 48.3 44.6 3.4 Free Cashflow 36.2 33.8 2.4









30/09/2024 31/12/2023 Diff. abs. Balance Sheet Total 943.6 903.2 40.4 Equity 464.5 457.6 6.9 Equity Ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 49.2 50.7 -1.5 The current political situation - the re-election of Donald Trump as US President and the fail of the coalition government in Germany - is creating two factors for an enormous market uncertainty. Nevertheless, the company currently expects to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 90.0 million and thus reach the entry level of the earnings forecast. For further information on the business and earnings development, the company refers to the Quarterly Statement on Q3 2024 published today, which can be downloaded from in the "Investor Relations" section. Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ... ;

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures fossil-, biomass-, synthetic- and recycle-based hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

