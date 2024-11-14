Escape Burnout, Build Wealth, And Live Fully: The Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024 Empowers Entrepreneurs To Thrive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Group photo collage of speakers for The Ultimate Freedom Live with the dates November 20 through the 22nd

Helping entrepreneurs overcome burnout, build lasting wealth, and find true freedom beyond business success at The Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024

- Michael E. ParkerCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024 to Empower Entrepreneurs and Professionals with Life, Business, and Wealth MasteryThe Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024, a transformative event designed for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking holistic success, is set for November 20-22, 2024, at the Freedom Center in Concord, CA. This three-day experience uniquely combines life, business, and wealth mastery, empowering attendees to unlock new levels of success and personal freedom.Led by award-winning entrepreneur and CEO Michael E. Parker , The Ultimate Freedom LIVE brings together renowned experts to share actionable strategies for building a thriving business, growing wealth, and achieving personal freedom. Attendees will gain tools to scale their businesses, enhance financial security, and create a legacy that extends beyond professional accomplishments.“Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024 is designed to equip entrepreneurs with more than just business strategies-it's about achieving true freedom and balance in all areas of life,” says Michael E. Parker.“Attendees will leave ready to build lasting wealth, health, and a deeply fulfilling life.”Key Highlights Include:Life Freedom: Balance health, relationships, and self-mastery, ensuring that personal growth supports professional success.Business Freedom: Discover powerful strategies to scale your business and build a resilient company culture.Wealth Freedom: Learn advanced wealth-building techniques, from tax optimization to strategic investments, to secure long-term financial freedom.Featured Experts: Michael E. Parker will be joined by industry leaders including Myron Golden, Anthony Trucks, Shawn Moore, Karlton Dennis, Dr. Meg Mill, Dr. Suzan Lovelle, and more, each sharing insights to help attendees achieve sustainable wealth, personal wellness, and business growth.Register NowTickets for The Ultimate Freedom LIVE 2024 are available atAbout Michael E. ParkerMichael E. Parker is a visionary entrepreneur, speaker, and mentor who has launched over 20 companies across various industries. His mission is to empower entrepreneurs and professionals to achieve balance in life, business, and wealth.

