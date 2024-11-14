BJP, JD-S Trying To Bring Down Cong Govt; We Will Not Let It Happen: K’Taka Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara stated on Thursday that Opposition parties BJP and JD-S are trying to bring down the in the state, and asserted that they will "not let it happen.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated that BJP and JD-S are making all attempts tirelessly to destabilise the Congress government. They rake up the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and other matters. They are up to disturbing the government and they know it is not possible, he added.

"It has become habitual for them to make offers to MLAs. In Maharashtra, people say that the BJP had bought 42 MLAs with money. They brought down the government there and formed their government afterwards. They have done it here as well in the past and they are also trying to do it now," Parameshwara stated.

"The people will decide over this attempt of BJP and JD-S to bring down the government. They won't turn a blind eye to the development. They might be misled sometimes and we will also go before the community and convey about things," he added.

“The people won't accept them easily and they will reject them. We are not worried about this. We will not let the government get destabilised and brought down. However, in a democracy, these kinds of developments should not take place,” Parameshwara opined.

"The government has got such a huge mandate and it won't look good if they try to bring it down. If there are flaws from our side, let them go to the people and expose us. In a democracy, this is not a good development," he went on to underline.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that BJP is trying to offer Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs, Parameshwara stated,“If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to issue such a statement, he might have some information about the offer. The statement by the CM in this regard is meaningful.”

Talking about internal reservations, Parameshwara stated,“The decision on internal reservations will be taken up soon. The Chief Minister has appointed retired judge Nagmohan Das Committee and sought a report in three months. This is a good development. We need empirical data and as soon as it is submitted, the government will make a decision.”

“I don't know how empirical data is collected and I also do not know about the mandate to them in this regard,” he stated.

When asked about retired judge Nagmohan Das heading the committee probing the 40 per cent commission scam, he stated that he will get supporting staff and fulfil all requirements and it won't burden him as Justice. "There won't be any overlapping," he added.