Investortv To Host Live Panel: 'Investing In The EV Ecosystem: From Lithium To Solar-Powered Evs' On November 15, 2024

Investing in the EV Ecosystem: From Lithium to Solar-Powered EVs

This live panel discussion will feature leaders exploring the evolving EV landscape-from battery to dynamics.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- investorTV , a digital powered by Global One that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and professionals for live panel discussions on trending topics, announces its upcoming live panel event, "Investing in the EV Ecosystem: From Lithium to Solar-Powered EVs." Scheduled for November 15, 2024 at 11 AM EST (3 PM GMT), this exclusive panel discussion will feature industry leaders who will analyze the rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape, from market dynamics to technological innovations.The hour-long event will be moderated by Michael Switow, a seasoned media veteran renowned for his coverage of financial markets. The expert panel includes:- Eric Strand, Founder and Portfolio Manager, AuAg Funds- George O'Leary, Managing Partner, CEO and CFO, Sono Group N.V.- Steve Cochrane, President and CEO, Lithium Chile Inc.- Robin Goad, President and CEO, Fortune Minerals LimitedThey will explore critical topics affecting the EV ecosystem, including:- Market Evolution: Understanding the role of government incentives and infrastructure in driving EV adoption beyond the current 18% market share- Supply Chain Dynamics: Examining the trade-offs between immediate electrification and sustainable supply chain development- Technology & Innovation: Analyzing advancements in battery technology, energy density improvements, and the future of lithium-ion batteries- Global Competition: Understanding China's market dominance and strategies for Western manufacturers to remain competitive- Resource Security: Exploring lithium market dynamics, recycling initiatives, and emerging extraction technologiesAttendees will gain valuable insights about EV market trends, battery technology developments, and investment opportunities across the EV ecosystem. They will also have the chance to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel event, register here:Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at .About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at .Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: @InvestorTelevisionTikTok: @investorTwitter:Instagram:Facebook:LinkedIn:

