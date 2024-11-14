Nextlabs Partners With Carahsoft To Accelerate Time-To-Value Of Zero Trust Data Centric Security For Government Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextLabs, a leading provider of zero trust data-centric security software to protect business critical data, today announced a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Corp., the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, to expand capacity to serve the Public Sector. The partnership combines NextLabs' expertise in zero trust architecture and data-centric security with Carahsoft's deep knowledge in Government procurement to help customers select and implement the best solution at the best possible value. The company's zero trust solutions are available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.



“The Public Sector needs the means to scale their date security solutions to meet new requirements and evolving threats,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO at NextLabs.“NextLabs has the highest number of active deployments of Zero Trust Data Centric Security solution across public and commercial sectors. In combination with Carahsoft's expertise in the Federal space, the partnership will help agencies achieve their goals to strengthen cyber defenses effectively and quickly.”



The issuing of Executive Order (EO) 14028“Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity,” requires Federal agencies to develop a plan to implement a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA). As part of this, EO14028 directs Federal agencies to take various measures to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses, modernize their systems, and improve information sharing and incident response capabilities. Similarly, document OMB Memorandum M-22-09,“Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles,” details specific actions for Federal agencies to adopt in alignment with the pillars outlined in the CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model (ZTMM). This memorandum introduces a Federal ZTA strategy, requiring agencies to meet cybersecurity objectives by the end of Fiscal Year 2024 to reinforce Federal Civilian Executive Branches (FCEB) defense.



“We look forward to accelerating the implementation of Zero Trust Architecture to enhance cybersecurity of Government agencies through the high performance, data centric security solutions that NextLabs brings to our ecosystem,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“With the support of our reseller partners, NextLabs and Carahsoft's partnership will simplify and accelerate adoption of zero trust security for the Federal market, enabling our customers to strengthen their cyber defenses as the threat landscape becomes more complex and sophisticated.”



NextLabs provides Government agencies with the power to protect their digital core with a zero-trust, data-centric security strategy. Its patented dynamic authorization technology and attribute-based zero trust policy platform helps identify and protect sensitive data, monitor and control access to the data, and prevent data breaches – regardless of where data is stored, in use, or on the move. Moreover, NextLabs enables agencies and enterprises to automate the enforcement of security controls and compliance policies, allowing secure information sharing across the extended ecosystem. NextLabs has worked with many agencies (DoD, ODNI, and IC) along with nine other nations and hundreds of large enterprises to implement zero trust data security frameworks to modernize IT and strengthen cybersecurity defenses.



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .



About NextLabs

NextLabs provides zero trust data-centric security software to protect applications and data at rest, in transit, and in use. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based zero trust policy platform with hundreds of OOTB integrations help enterprises control access to application & data, protect sensitive data, and prevent regulatory violations. Visit us at



