Innovative Series E Valve Technology Combines Sustainability With High Performance

Series E electric angle valve for high vacuum applications from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions unveils the Series E, the first electric angle valve for high vacuum applications.

- David Crone, Global Head of Valves at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

ASSLAR, GERMANY, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced electric actuation for enhanced control and durability

Series E offers an electric actuation system that is first in its class, designed for precision and robust performance. It features a failsafe mechanism to maintain safety during power losses and a 'local mode' for manual operation during maintenance. This reduces mechanical stress and ensures consistent, safe performance.

Designed for energy efficiency, lowering costs and boosting sustainability

Optimized for low energy consumption, the electric angle valve can significantly cut operational costs and support sustainable industrial practices. Its motor-controlled system uses less energy than traditional valves, helping businesses reduce their operational costs while simultaneously improving their environmental footprint.

Ideal for high vacuum isolation applications

These valves are reliable for critical settings, ranging from 10-3 to 10-9 mbar. Its efficient 24 VDC electric actuation and robust elastomer seal ensure high performance. Designed for easy integration, its right-angle structure enhances system compatibility and user-friendliness. "We are thrilled to launch the Series E valves, marking a significant advancement in vacuum technology," said David Crone, Global Head of Valves at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. "This innovation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to develop eco-friendly solutions that harmonize operational efficiency with environmental stewardship."

