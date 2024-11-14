BPC Instruments Reports Results For The Period January - September 2024

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the interim report for the period January 1-September 30, 2024. The interim report is available as an attached file to this release and on the Company's

website . Below is a summary of the report.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"BPC Instruments continues to execute on its growth strategy, strengthening our position through partnerships and product launches. As we progress into the second half of 2024, we are pleased to report steady growth in both the biogas and the biogradability plastic sector."

Q3 | 2024-07-01-2024-09-30

Net sales amounted to 16,087 (13,839) KSEK.

EBIT amounted to 3,823 (6,576) KSEK.

Net profit for Q3 amounted to 2,916 (4,986) KSEK.

Earnings per share: 0,28 (0,48) SEK.

Q1-Q3 | 2024-01-01-2024-09-30

Net sales for the period amounted to 45,304 (36,629) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 13,396 (11,890) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 11,115 (9,432) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 1,06 (0,90) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 92 % (89 %)

Total cash and equivalents, including short-term investments, amounted to 29,499 (16,640) KSEK.

Significant events Q3 2024

On July 4, BPC received a repeat order for the AMPTS® III system from a US-based renewable natural gas (RNG)provider, worth approximately 330,000 SEK.

On July 9, BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a US firm converting waste into RNG and electricity, valued at 696,000 SEK.

On July 17, BPC received an order of four equipment packages from a Spanish research institute, valued at 691,000 SEK.

On August 26, BPC received an order of an AMPTS® III DUO system and multiple BPC® Go units valued at 700,000 SEK, from the California-based branch of prominent multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London.

On September 4, BPC highlighted its long-term collaboration with Digester Doc LLC, a key service partner in North America. In an interview with Digester Doc's CEO, Will Charlton, the discussion focused on how BPC's instruments have supported the company's services over the past decade. The full interview is available on BPC's website.

On September 19, BPC announced that Exelity AB has acquired an additional 108,108 shares from the Company's Chairman of the Board, Gustaf Olsson.

On September 23, BPC announced the global launch of its latest innovation, the BPC® Titan, designed for biological fermentation processes with high gas production. Building on the success of the BPC Go, the BPC® Titan expands BPC's market reach by improving efficiency and precision in gas flow and volume measurement for applications such as biogas production, ethanol fermentation, and biohydrogen generation.

On September 25, BPC secured a purchase order for its BPC® Blue Aerobic systems from a US-based leader in MDI-based polyurethanes production, valued at approximately 800,000 SEK. The revenue is expected to be recognized in Q4.

Highlights after the end of the period

On October 8, BPC secured two consecutive purchase orders from the California branch of a leading multinational oil and gas company, valued at approximately SEK 1.1 million. These orders, including two previous BPC® Core units and a BRS III DUO, will support the customer's renewable natural gas initiatives in North America. This brings the total order value from this client to SEK 2.6 million over the past year, reinforcing BPC's strong customer relationships and its role in advancing biogas and biomethane production. The revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in Q4 2024.

On October 24, BPC Instruments secures an order from a prominent technical institution in India specialising in plastics engineering and polymer research. This order includes the supply of two BPC® Blue units, valued at approximately 600,000 SEK, with revenue expected in Q4 2024. The institution will use the BPC® Blue instruments to assist its end customer in establishing an industrial-scale production facility for polylactic acid (PLA).

This information is such information that BPC Instruments AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on November 14, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage:

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4066006

The following files are available for download: