Tokyo's Waseda University Launches English Language Podcast“Rigorous Research, Real Impact”

The 8-episode series will broadly showcase the diverse work of Waseda University social sciences and humanities researchers.

- Professor Lara Tienshi ChenTOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waseda University launched its first ever English-language academic podcast titled“Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on November 5, 2024. The 8-episode series will broadly showcase the diverse work of Waseda University social sciences and humanities researchers with episode themes that span from statelessness to Japanese fantasy games to Central Bank Digital Currency.“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is available for free on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube , with a new episode uploaded every two weeks.For the newly launched“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” series, seven knowledgeable Waseda researchers active in the fields of the social sciences and the humanities casually converse with the MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda in short 15 to 30 minute episodes. It's a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering further study in graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode 1: Stories of Statelessness-An Auto-Ethnographical Account Part 1; From Statelessness to AdvocacySchool of International Liberal Studies Professor Lara Tienshi Chen serves as the guest expert for the first two episodes. Professor Chen was raised in Yokohama, Japan and spent more than 30 years of her life categorized as“stateless”. In episode one, she recounts this experience for the listeners and connects it to her current work at Waseda where she continues to positively impact society by advocating for stateless people both in Japan and across the world. She is the founder of the NGO Stateless Network and works closely with the student volunteer club Stateless Network Youth.Episode Release ScheduleFrom the launch on November 5th, 2024, one episode is scheduled to be released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 2(Release date: 2024/11/19):Professor Lara Tienshi-Chen-“Stories of Statelessness: An Auto-Ethnographical Account Part 2; Invisible Individuals, Real Barriers: Rights, Identity, and Justice”■Episode 3(Release date: 2024/12/3):Associate Professor Marisa Kellam, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey-"Democratic Backsliding and the Role of Populism”■Episode 4(Release date: 2024/12/17):Professor Takashi Kubota, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey-“Central Bank Digital Currencies from a Japanese Legal Perspective”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

