Black Unicorn Factory Takes Major Step Towards Nasdaq Listing, Files Form 8-A12B With SEC

**Innovative Startup Accelerator Initiates Process to Reserve Ticker Symbol

- John StewartLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Unicorn Factory , the groundbreaking startup accelerator focused on transforming African American startups into billion-dollar tech companies, announced today that it has filed a Form 8-A12B with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This significant move marks a crucial step in the company's journey towards becoming a publicly traded entity on the Nasdaq Stock Market.In addition to the SEC filing, Black Unicorn Factory has begun the initial stages of reserving a ticker symbol with Nasdaq, signaling its intent to list on the prestigious exchange shortly."This is a monumental moment for Black Unicorn Factory and the entrepreneurs we support," said Johnny Stewart, CEO of Black Unicorn Factory. "Our potential listing on Nasdaq represents not just our growth as a company, but also our commitment to creating more opportunities for African American-led startups in the tech industry."The Form 8-A12B filing and the initiation of the ticker symbol reservation process follow Black Unicorn Factory's impressive private funding rounds, which saw the company raise $645 million and achieve a valuation of $6.1 billion in May 2021.While the exact timing of the listing is yet to be determined, this move positions Black Unicorn Factory to transition from a private entity to a publicly traded company, potentially opening up new avenues for growth and investor participation.For more information about Black Unicorn Factory and its initiatives, please visit https;//blackunicornfactory.About Black Unicorn Factory:Black Unicorn Factory is a leading startup accelerator dedicated to nurturing and scaling African-American-led tech startups. With a focus on innovation and equity in the tech industry, the company has been instrumental in fostering the growth of numerous successful startups since its inception.

