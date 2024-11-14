Xinhua Silk Road: Council Meeting And Promotion Event Featuring China-Africa Economic And Trade Cooperation Held In E. China's Jinhua

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Chinese council meeting of the China-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with a event on China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, was held on November 8 in

Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The 2024 Chinese council meeting of the China-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2024.

More than 120 representatives of trade promotion organizations and from various industries including infrastructure construction, communications, logistics, energy, chemicals, finance, trade, overseas industrial park development and others attended the meeting, sharing thoughts on the ten partnership actions for China and Africa to jointly advance modernization.

Officials with the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Jinhua municipal government, as well as representatives of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation Ltd. and China Communications Construction Company Limited, delivered speeches at the meeting.

The Chinese council of the China-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry summarized its previous achievements at the meeting and unveiled its plans and designs for next-step economic and trade cooperation with Africa. A representative with the Power Construction Corporation of China spoke as a member of the presidium of the council.

Government officials of South Africa's Buffalo City Metro Municipality and the city of Jinhua gave promotional presentations of the investment environment and key industries of their cities.

Based on their own fields and experiences, representatives of enterprises such as Huajian Group, the New Development Bank, the Bank of China, BGI Group and so on discussed around current situations and future prospects of China-Africa cooperation.

The event also included industrial cooperation match-makings, covering five industries of agriculture, industrial parks, new energy, infrastructure and finance.

Providing an effective platform for in-depth exchanges and cooperation between China and Africa in commerce and industry, the event is hosted by the CCOIC, undertaken by the Jinhua municipal government, and implemented by the CCPIT Jinhua Committee.



