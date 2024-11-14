Postal Sector Regulatory Committee Forms an “Advisory Committee” to strengthen UAE’s Postal and Courier, Express and Parcels Sector

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, November 12, 2024:

The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee has established an ‘Advisory Committee for the Postal and Courier, Express and Parcels (CEP) Sector,’ bringing together distinguished leaders within the postal, CEP, and logistics industries in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic initiative aims to enhance collaboration between public and private companies, providing a direct communication platform to gather valuable industry insights, introduce best practices, and propose initiatives and regulations. By actively engaging the private sector in the legislative process, the Committee aims to drive industry growth.

Additionally, the Advisory Committee will play a vital role in identifying new opportunities, developing effective strategies to shape the sector's future, and promoting its sustainable development, further solidifying the UAE's position as a leading global logistics hub.

During the Advisory Committee’s inaugural meeting, Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee. These initiatives include strengthening the Postal and CEP sectors, enhancing service quality, fostering fair competition, and attracting new startups. This approach enables companies to navigate business conditions with a competitive advantage while adapting to the evolving demands of the industry.

Bin Sulaiman said, "The logistics sector is a vital economic pillar of the UAE. With its strategic geographic location and integrated infrastructure, the UAE has become the preferred choice for many global CEP companies establishing their regional headquarters.”

"By forming the Advisory Committee, we reaffirm our commitment to transparent and professional regulation of the sector. This Committee allows us to fortify collaboration, engage stakeholders in decision-making, and drive initiatives that will shape the future of logistics in the UAE," he added.

He further emphasized, “Through this committee, we align our efforts with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, aiming to drive economic development, foster sustainable growth, and create an innovative logistics ecosystem that elevates the UAE’s global standing."







MENAFN14112024003685011158ID1108884784