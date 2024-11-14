Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 72.16 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 9 cents to reach USD 72.16 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 72.07 pb on Tuesday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC). At the global market, rose 39 cents to USD 72.28 pb, the West Texas Intermediate rose 31 cents to reach USD 68.43 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.