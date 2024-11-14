عربي


Release Of Financial Calendar For 2025


11/14/2024 1:45:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor News
 14 November 2024

04 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
21 February 2024 Annual Report
19 March Annual General Meeting
09 May Interim Report, Q1 2025
15 August Interim Report, Q2 2025
19 November Interim Report, Q3 2025


Contact

Investors
 Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...

Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

