Release of financial calendar for 2025

Date
11/14/2024 1:45:59 AM
14 November 2024
| 04 February
|
| Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
| 21 February
|
| 2024 Annual Report
| 19 March
|
| Annual General Meeting
| 09 May
|
| Interim Report, Q1 2025
| 15 August
|
| Interim Report, Q2 2025
| 19 November
|
| Interim Report, Q3 2025
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...
