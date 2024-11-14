A Targeted Inspection Of Distribution Network To Achieve Reliable Power Supply In Winter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZIBO, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Grid Zibo Power Company has carried out a targeted inspection and advancement of power lines and distribution aimed at delivering a warm winter for the city in response to the significant drop in temperatures recently.



Experienced staff were deployed to conduct detailed inspections of power lines essential for heating systems citywide, focusing on equipment load conditions, the performance of key components such as transformers and the reinforcement of pole wires for line stability during this campaign. A tracking and management system was established and improved to specify measures and responsibilities with adherence to a principle of avoiding overnight resolution and delayed rectification. Meanwhile, specialized business staff visited thermal power plants to assist heating companies with safety inspections of their electrical systems for the safe operation of power line equipment. In addition, the company also actively coordinated with local government to optimize power load distribution with residential needs and vital public facilities as priority.



With the help of measures mentioned above, the State Grid

Zibo Power Supply Company has effectively improved the power supply reliability of distribution network to ensure continuous and stable power supply throughout winter and foster strong collaboration with

local heating providers, which would lay a solid foundation for creating a warm and comfortable living environment for all residents.



SOURCE State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

