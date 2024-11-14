Trading Update Q3 2024: Heading Toward A Record Turnover In 2024
Date
11/14/2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights third quarter 2024
Group turnover grew 32% in the first nine months of the year, reaching nearly 3 billion euro, up from 2.3 billion euro in the same period last year Orderbook remains at a healthy level at 7.1 billion euro Management further revised its guidance upward, now projecting year-over-year turnover growth to exceed 20%, with an EBITDA margin comparable to 2023
