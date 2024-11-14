Belships ASA: Distribution Of Dividend Of NOK 0.50 Per Share
Date
11/14/2024 1:16:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 14 November 2024
At a board meeting on 13 November 2024, the Board of Directors of Belships ASA resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.50 per share, in total NOK 126 568 333, based on the Company's net profit for the 2023 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 8 May 2024.
An announcement of key information will be published separately.
For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email ...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108884567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.