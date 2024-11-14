عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belships ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Belships ASA


11/14/2024 1:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 14 November 2024

The distribution will be made as an ordinary dividend.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 15 November 2024

Ex date: 18 November 2024

Record date: 19 November 2024

Payment date: 26 November 2024

Date of board resolution: 13 November 2024

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108884566


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search