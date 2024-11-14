Ten Years Of Impact: The SANY Foundation's Enduring Mission In Philanthropy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the eleventh year since the establishment of the

SANY Foundation. The foundation's inaugural project, "Dream Fulfillment", initiated SANY's mission to promote scientific philanthropy. Over the years, its scope has broadened to encompass public advocacy, technical rescue, and rural revitalization:

The SANY Foundation's Enduring Mission in Philanthropy

Continue Reading



Public Advocacy:

The foundation aims to bridge SANY Group employees and the general public for collective participation in charitable activities.

Technical Rescue:

As a leader in heavy industrial machinery, SANY plays an indispensable role globally during major natural disasters by providing crucial rescue operations.

Rural Revitalization: Responding to calls for shared prosperity and long-term national poverty alleviation projects. Tinkering Education:

Developed a comprehensive technical system collaborating with schools and community organizations nationwide. Over 40,000 children across 24 provinces have participated so far.

Pan Shi Elementary School in Hengyang is one of the Tinkering education project sites. In October, SANY Group, SANY Foundation, and Nippon Paint China jointly organized a charity event at Pan Shi Elementary School, aiming to support rural education and promote interdisciplinary innovation to enhance rural children's literacy education continuously.

The "Digging Tinkering Education" project was launched by the SANY Foundation in 2022, providing inclusive, high-quality technical engineering courses to underprivileged areas. This initiative encourages students to engage in complex scientific inquiries and engineering tasks, fostering creativity, initiative, and scientific literacy among rural children.

This summer, Tinkering Education collaborated with Nippon China's "Color, Way of Love" project to transform the learning environment at Banshi Elementary School with mural art themed "Dreams of the Future." This partnership created a vibrant, imaginative atmosphere, stimulating the creativity of the students.

The day also featured engaging activities such as career exploration painting classes which allowed students at Banshi Elementary School to have immersive learning experiences while fostering creative thinking skills and planting seeds of curiosity among them. The SANY Team donated a remote-controlled excavator and engaged the children in a challenge, igniting their competitive spirit and sparking a keen interest in engineering machinery. Supporting rural education and fostering a vibrant and creative next generation for the nation requires the collective efforts of society.

"Over the past decade, the SANY Foundation has provided financial assistance to numerous charitable organizations, with individual investments ranging from 200,000 to 10 million yuan, covering education, vulnerable groups, mental health, new energy, and social innovation, among other areas," said

Shen Danxi Secretary-General of the SANY Foundation. "We are committed to building a better society by embodying the spirit of generosity ensuring every act of kindness maximizes impact."

The SANY Foundation, initiated by SANY Group, is a non-public fundraising foundation dedicated to promoting scientific philanthropy, supporting the realization of philanthropic values, and creating real change in the world. To achieve this goal, SANY will continue to explore collaborative models for rural education, and create opportunities for cross-sector cooperation to provide new ideas and create greater value for advancing rural education.

SOURCE SANY Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED