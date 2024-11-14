Uganda: One Shot Dead As Police Rescue Kidnapped Egyptian Embassy Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke

KAMPALA, Nov 14 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Uganda police said that they killed one suspect during a rescue operation of an Egyptian Embassy official who was abducted last week.

Muhammad Ali Abdul Amidu is said to have been kidnapped on Nov 8 by unidentified assailants on Zanna Entebbe Road and taken to an unknown location.

Police said the kidnappers demanded a ransom of $40,000 (about Shs147 million), threatening to kill him if their demands were not fulfilled.

“The incident was reported to the Jinja Road Police Division. Following this, our Crime Intelligence Unit and the Directorate of Intelligence Services of the UPDF began tracking the suspects, monitoring their movements between various locations.

On Nov 13, around 2pm, officers intercepted them while they were heading to Pearl Motel in Buloba, Wakiso District,” police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said.

Kituuma said the kidnappers were driving in a Toyota Noah, which had three occupants at the time of interception.

“During the operation, one of the kidnappers was put out of action during a confrontation with the rescue force,” he added.

Amidu was rescued unharmed, according to police. The other two suspects were arrested are in custody as police investigate the kidnap. - NNN-AGENCIES