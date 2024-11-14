Tennessee Human Rights Day Celebration Will Showcase Recommitment To Equality And Unity

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 14th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Each December, Tennesseans unite for the Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day. This annual event serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and collective action in the pursuit of human rights. Leaders are honored, and awards recognize outstanding individuals who champion human rights in three categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service, and Lifetime Achievement. This gathering emphasizes the strength found in unity and the shared commitment to equality and justice for all.







Muriel Nolen, director of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, will serve as master of ceremonies for the affair. Rev. Davie Tucker, director of Metro Human Relations Commission, will comment on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and how it applies locally. The theme,“Human Rights Today: A Recommitment to Equality and Unity,” will be explored by a special panel.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Brenda Morrow, a lifelong advocate for helping the community who has served as the Director of the Edgehill Family Resource Center for over 30 years.

Outstanding Service Awards are going to Dr. Paul Juarez, who was recognized nationally for his work in the field of health disparities, specifically in injury prevention; and Dr. Julie Doochin who founded the Tennessee Higher Education Initiative, which brings degree-bearing college programs to prisons in Tennessee, and later went on to work with Dismas House.

Rising Advocate Awards will go to Judith Clerjeune who is dedicated to ensuring immigrants and refugees have a voice in shaping the future and is currently Campaign & Advocacy Director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition; Justin Munoz who works with Conexion Americas as Community Engagement Manager but has worked for years to help others; and Stephanie Watson who has been a trailblazer for people with disabilities, getting the mayor of Clarksville and his staff spend a day in a wheelchair which resulted in the city now allocating resources to make the city more accessible for all people.

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Scarritt Bennett Center, the Nashville Cordell Hull chapter of the United Nations Association, the Islamic Center of Nashville, the Church of Scientology and others, work together each year to plan the event.

“Human Rights Day is a time to reflect on the progress made in human rights and to honor those who have positively impacted our lives,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.“It's also an opportunity to recharge, find inspiration for the year ahead, and connect with organizations and agencies from across the state dedicated to making human rights a reality. This day revolves around the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and this year we are highlighting how to recommit to equality and unity, which is extremely important right now.”

The Human Rights Day event will occur on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 5:30 pm, at the First Baptist Church Capitol Hill, 900 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. Tickets for the event can be obtained by visiting .