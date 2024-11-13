PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On 135Th Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, commemorating his 135th birth anniversary.

Sharing his tribute on X, the Prime Minister posted, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, pursued education at some of the world's renowned institutions, including Harrow School in London and the University of Cambridge.

The official PM India portal states, "In 1912, he attended the Bankipore Congress as a delegate and became Secretary of the Home Rule League in Allahabad in 1919.

"In 1916, he met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time, which left a lasting impact on him. He led the first Kisan March in Pratapgarh District, Uttar Pradesh, in 1920, and was twice imprisoned for his involvement in the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-22."

Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary is also celebrated as Children's Day in India, a tribute to his affection for children. Known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his fondness for young ones, he was deeply committed to their welfare and education.

After his passing in 1964, it was decided that November 14 would be observed as Children's Day to honour his legacy. The first official celebration took place in 1965, marking the beginning of an annual tradition to promote children's rights and emphasise their importance in building India's future.

The day serves as a significant reminder of India's commitment to its younger generation. Across the country, schools and institutions organise cultural events, competitions, and activities, celebrating the occasion and promoting awareness around children's rights, welfare, and education.