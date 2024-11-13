ZEEKR Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Holding Limited ("ZEEKR" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK ), a global premium electric mobility company, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024 Total vehicle deliveries were 55,003 units for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 51% year-over-year increase.

Deliveries

2024 Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Q1

2023 Q4



55,003

54,811

33,059

39,657

















Deliveries

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4



36,395

27,399

15,234

32,467

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024



Vehicle sales were RMB14,401.3 million (US$2,052.2 million)[1] for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 42.0% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.2% from the second quarter of 2024.



Vehicle margin [2]

was 15.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 18.1% for the third quarter of 2023 and 14.2% for the second quarter of 2024.



Total revenues were RMB18,358.0 million (US$2,616.0 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 30.7% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.4% from the second quarter of 2024.



Gross profit was RMB2,941.8 million (US$419.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 28.5% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 14.7% from the second quarter of 2024.



Gross margin was 16.0% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 16.3% for the third quarter of 2023 and 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024.



Loss from operations was RMB1,216.4 million (US$173.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 19.3% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 29.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB1,169.8 million (US$166.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 20.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.5% from the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB1,139.1 million (US$162.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 21.7% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 37.0% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1,092.6 million (US$155.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 23.4% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 26.3% from the second quarter of 2024.

[1] All conversions from Renminbi("RMB") to U.S. dollars ("US$") are made at an exchange rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2024. [2] Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of revenues derived from vehicle sales only. [3] The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB millions, except for percentages)



2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2023 Q3 % Change i









YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 14,401.3 13,438.2 10,143.7 42.0

% 7.2

% Vehicle margin 15.7

% 14.2

% 18.1

% (2.4)pts 1.5pts











Total revenues 18,358.0 20,040.1 14,044.6 30.7

% (8.4)

% Gross profit 2,941.8 3,449.8 2,289.4 28.5

% (14.7)

% Gross margin 16.0

% 17.2

% 16.3

% (0.3)pts (1.2)pts











Loss from operations (1,216.4) (1,721.0) (1,507.8) (19.3)

% (29.3)

% Non-GAAP loss from operations

(1,169.8) (777.1) (1,477.6) (20.8)

% 50.5

%











Net loss (1,139.1) (1,808.8) (1,455.7) (21.7)

% (37.0)

% Non-GAAP net loss (1,092.6) (864.9) (1,425.6) (23.4)

% 26.3

%















i

Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

Recent Developments

Delivery Update



In October 2024, the Company delivered 25,049 vehicles, representing an increase of 92% from October 2023.

New Model Launches

On October 23, 2024, ZEEKR officially launched and commenced deliveries of the ZEEKR MIX, a five-seat, family-oriented vehicle. The ZEEKR MIX redefines the concept of an everyday driver, seamlessly combining ample space, outstanding safety, and agile handling. As the first model built on the Company's SEA-M architecture, the ZEEKR MIX boasts up to 93% in-cabin space utilization, maximizing interior space through innovative packaging and a capsule-style exterior. Two front-row seats that can swivel 270 degrees and a movable central console enhance cabin versatility, enabling "9+N" cabin scenario modes and flexible seating arrangements.

CEO and CFO Comments

"Our performance remained strong and resilient this quarter, marked by record-high deliveries and successful new model launches," said Mr. Andy An, ZEEKR's chief executive officer. "In the third quarter, we set a new record with 55,003 vehicle deliveries, representing a 51% year-over-year increase, and reached an additional milestone in October with monthly deliveries of 25,049 units. Notably, the ZEEKR 7X's deliveries exceeded 20,000 units within 50 days since its launch, marking a robust achievement in the highly competitive mainstream SUV market. As we expand our product lineup and strengthen each model's position in its respective category, we are delivering ZEEKR's ultimate driving experience to more users, further cementing ZEEKR's industry leadership."

Mr. Jing Yuan, ZEEKR's chief financial officer, added, "Our disciplined cost control measures, coupled with ongoing optimization of product structure, economies of scale, and technological innovation, drove a 30.7% year-over-year increase in revenue. Vehicle sales for the quarter grew by 42.0% and 7.2% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, respectively. Meanwhile, vehicle margin remained on an upward trajectory, rising to 15.7% in the third quarter of 2024, highlighting our consistent progress in profitability enhancement. Looking ahead, we will continue to consolidate resources, strengthen product capabilities, and expand our industry presence to propel our sustainable growth."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Revenues



Total revenues

were RMB18,358.0

million (US$2,616.0 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 30.7% from RMB14,044.6

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.4% from RMB20,040.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Revenues from vehicle sales

were RMB14,401.3

million (US$2,052.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 42.0% from RMB10,143.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, and an increase of 7.2% from RMB13,438.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was due to the increase in new product delivery volume, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to the different product mix and pricing strategy changes between the two quarters. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the launch of the ZEEKR 7X new model in the third quarter of 2024 and the higher average selling price resulting from changes in product mix.



Revenues from sales of batteries and other components

were RMB3,245.3 million (US$462.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.3% from RMB3,288.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 38.8% from RMB5,299.2

million for the second quarter of 2024. The revenues from sales of batteries and other components remained relatively stable compared with the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly driven by lower sales volume of battery packs in the domestic market.

Revenues from research and development service and other services

were RMB711.4 million (US$101.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 16.2% from RMB612.1

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 45.4% from RMB1,302.6

million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increased sales of after-sales vehicle services. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the decreased sales of research and development services to related parties.

Cost of Revenues and Gross Margin



Cost of revenues

was RMB15,416.2

million (US$2,196.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 31.1% from RMB11,755.2

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 7.1% from RMB16,590.2

million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle delivery volume and the quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in sales of batteries and other components.



Gross profit

was RMB2,941.8

million (US$419.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 28.5% from RMB2,289.4

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 14.7% from RMB3,449.8

million for the second quarter of 2024.



Gross margin

was 16.0% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 16.3% for the third quarter of 2023 and 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The gross margin remained relatively stable compared with the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to the decreased margins on batteries and other components.

Vehicle margin was 15.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 18.1% for the third quarter of 2023 and 14.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributed to the lower average selling price of ZEEKR vehicles due to the different product mix and pricing strategy changes between the two quarters, partially offset by the procurement savings as the cost of auto parts and materials decreased. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the change in product mix.

Operating Expenses



Research and development expenses

were RMB1,966.2

million (US$280.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,018.1

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 25.1% from RMB2,623.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable compared with the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a one-off, large quantity of share-based compensation expenses in the second quarter, conditioned on the Company's initial public offering.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

were RMB2,274.8

million (US$324.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 25.4% from RMB1,813.9

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 12.7% from RMB2,604.7

million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased expenses related to the expansion of offline channels in China and overseas as well as the marketing activities of the launch of new models.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a one-off, large quantity of share-based compensation expenses in the second quarter, conditioned on the Company's initial public offering.

Loss from Operations



Loss from operations

was RMB1,216.4

million (US$173.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 19.3% from

RMB1.507.8

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 29.3% from

RMB1,721.0

million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from operations , which excludes share-based compensation expenses from loss from operations, was RMB1,169.8

million (US$166.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 20.8% from

RMB1,477.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.5% from

RMB777.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share



Net loss

was RMB1,139.1

million (US$162.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 21.7% from

RMB1,455.7

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 37.0% from

RMB1,808.8 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net loss , which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was RMB1,092.6 million (US$155.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 23.4% from RMB1,425.6

million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 26.3% from RMB864.9

million for the second quarter of 2024.



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

ZEEKR was RMB1,226.3 million (US$174.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 16.9% from

RMB1,476.1

million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 44.0% from RMB2,190.2

million for the second quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

ZEEKR , which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB1,179.7

million (US$168.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 18.4% from

RMB1,445.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.3% from

RMB1,246.3

million for the second quarter of 2024.



Basic and diluted net loss per share

attributed to ordinary shareholders

were RMB0.48 (US$0.07) each for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.74 each for the third quarter of 2023 and RMB0.95 each for the second quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

attributed to ordinary shareholders

were both RMB0.46 (US$0.07) each for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.72 each for the third quarter of 2023 and RMB0.54 each for the second quarter of 2024.



Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS [4] ") attributed to ordinary shareholders

were RMB4.80 (US$0.68) each for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB9.51 each for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

attributed to ordinary shareholders

were RMB4.62 (US$0.66) each for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.41 each for the second quarter of 2024.

[4]

Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares.

Balance Sheets

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB8,297.7 million (US$1,182.4 million) as of September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

All participants who wish to join the call are requested to complete the online registration using the link provided below. After registration, each participant will receive by email a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR (NYSE: ZK ) is a global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. ZEEKR utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. ZEEKR's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

ZEEKR operates its R&D centers and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since ZEEKR began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has developed a diversified product portfolio that primarily includes the ZEEKR 001, a luxury shooting brake; the ZEEKR 001 FR, a hyper-performing electric shooting brake; the ZEEKR 009, a pure electric luxury MPV; the ZEEKR 009 Grand, a four-seat ultra-luxury flagship MPV; the ZEEKR X, a compact SUV; the ZEEKR 7X, a premium electric five-seater SUV; the ZEEKR MIX; and an upscale sedan model. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

For more information, please visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributed to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September

30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Enquiries

ZEEKR

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries

ZEEKR

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)



As of

December

31

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 3,260,670

5,640,993

803,835 Restricted cash 844,079

2,656,734

378,582 Notes receivable 487,851

952,108

135,674 Accounts receivable 1,104,450

2,096,355

298,728 Inventories 5,228,689

4,745,085

676,169 Amounts due from related parties 7,256,861

6,535,623

931,319 Prepayments and other current assets

2,294,508

2,711,024

386,317 Total current assets 20,477,108

25,337,922

3,610,624 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,914,274

3,265,370

465,312 Intangible assets, net 410,912

624,404

88,977 Land use rights, net 51,755

62,185

8,861 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,443,545

2,225,175

317,085 Deferred tax assets 86,395

195,175

27,812 Long-term investments 459,794

629,383

89,686 Other non-current assets 273,717

367,752

52,404 Total non-current assets 6,640,392

7,369,444

1,050,137 TOTAL ASSETS 27,117,500

32,707,366

4,660,761

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands)



As of

December

31

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term Borrowings -

30,000

4,275 Accounts payable 4,104,717

3,589,418

511,488 Notes payable 5,504,945

12,474,151

1,777,552 Amounts due to related parties 16,355,902

15,008,230

2,138,656 Income tax payable 108,083

172,826

24,628 Accruals and other current liabilities 6,243,956

8,114,841

1,156,354 Total current liabilities 32,317,603

39,389,466

5,612,953 Long-term borrowings -

414,630

59,084 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,807,159

1,577,950

224,856 Amounts due to related parties, non-current 1,100,000

-

- Other non-current liabilities 563,001

540,082

76,961 Deferred tax liability 8,337

8,224

1,172 Total non-current liabilities 3,478,497

2,540,886

362,073 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,796,100

41,930,352

5,975,026











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 2,584

3,361

479 Convertible preferred shares 362

-

- Shares subscription receivable -

(66)

(9) Additional paid-in capital 11,213,798

15,683,094

2,234,823 Accumulated deficits (20,865,686)

(26,296,475)

(3,747,218) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

17,555

(26,402)

(3,762) Total ZEEKR shareholders' deficit (9,631,387)

(10,636,488)

(1,515,687) Non-controlling interest 952,787

1,413,502

201,422 TOTAL S HAREHOLDERS' D EFICIT (8,678,600)

(9,222,986)

(1,314,265) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY 27,117,500

32,707,366

4,660,761

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

September 30

June 30

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:













Vehicle sales 10,143,742

13,438,241

14,401,309

2,052,170 Sales of batteries and other components

3,288,766

5,299,171

3,245,331

462,456 Research and development service and

other services 612,103

1,302,639

711,362

101,368 Total revenues 14,044,611

20,040,051

18,358,002

2,615,994 Cost of revenues:













Vehicle sales (8,308,327)

(11,533,020)

(12,146,781)

(1,730,902) Sales of batteries and other components (3,050,588)

(4,223,452)

(2,808,646)

(400,229) Research and development service and

other services (396,289)

(833,756)

(460,775)

(65,660) Total cost of revenues (11,755,204)

(16,590,228)

(15,416,202)

(2,196,791) Gross profit 2,289,407

3,449,823

2,941,800

419,203 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses (2,018,136)

(2,623,471)

(1,966,167)

(280,177) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (1,813,890)

(2,604,665)

(2,274,751)

(324,149) Other operating income, net 34,851

57,287

82,747

11,791 Total operating expenses (3,797,175)

(5,170,849)

(4,158,171)

(592,535) Loss from operations (1,507,768)

(1,721,026)

(1,216,371)

(173,332) Interest expense (28,186)

(23,396)

(8,088)

(1,153) Interest income 27,614

42,537

43,255

6,163 Other income/(expense), net 6,020

(7,809)

54,967

7,833 Loss before income tax expense and

share of losses in equity method

investments (1,502,320)

(1,709,694)

(1,126,237)

(160,489) Share of income in equity method

investments 33,021

85,852

81,500

11,614 Income tax benefits/(expense) 13,605

(184,980)

(94,409)

(13,453) Net loss (1,455,694)

(1,808,822)

(1,139,146)

(162,328) Less: income attributable to non-

controlling interest 20,368

381,363

87,134

12,416 Net loss attributable to shareholders

of ZEEKR (1,476,062)

(2,190,185)

(1,226,280)

(174,744)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

September 30

June 30

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss per share attributed to

ordinary shareholders:













Basic and diluted (0.74)

(0.95)

(0.48)

(0.07) Weighted average shares used in

calculating net loss per share:













Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,301,866,887

2,552,901,668

2,552,901,668 Net loss per ADS attributed to

ordinary shareholders:













Basic and diluted -

(9.51)

(4.80)

(0.68) Weighted average ADS

used in

calculating net loss per ADS:













Basic and diluted -

230,186,689

255,290,167

255,290,167 Net loss (1,455,694)

(1,808,822)

(1,139,146)

(162,328) Other comprehensive income /( loss),

net of tax of nil:













Foreign currency translation

adjustments (35,240)

74,670

(75,858)

(10,810) Comprehensive loss (1,490,934)

(1,734,152)

(1,215,004)

(173,138) Less: comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to non-controlling interest 20,368

381,363

87,134

12,416 Comprehensive loss attributable to

shareholders of ZEEKR (1,511,302)

(2,115,515)

(1,302,138)

(185,554)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

September 30

June 30

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (1,507,768)

(1,721,026)

(1,216,371)

(173,332) Share-based compensation expenses

30,142

943,921

46,595

6,640 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,477,626)

(777,105)

(1,169,776)

(166,692) Net loss (1,455,694)

(1,808,822)

(1,139,146)

(162,328) Share-based compensation expenses 30,142

943,921

46,595

6,640 Non-GAAP net loss (1,425,552)

(864,901)

(1,092,551)

(155,688) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (1,476,062)

(2,190,185)

(1,226,280)

(174,744) Share-based compensation expenses 30,142

943,921

46,595

6,640 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of ZEEKR (1,445,920)

(1,246,264)

(1,179,685)

(168,104)















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share













Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,301,866,887

2,552,901,668

2,552,901,668 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share attributed to ordinary

shareholders













Basic and diluted (0.72)

(0.54)

(0.46)

(0.07) Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per ADS













Basic and diluted -

230,186,689

255,290,167

255,290,167 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS

attributed to ordinary shareholders













Basic and diluted -

(5.41)

(4.62)

(0.66)

SOURCE ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

