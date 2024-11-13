Wuxi Biologics Germany To Enhance Capabilities With New Prefilled Syringes Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Organization (CRDMO), announced that it will enhance its drug product (DP) capabilities at the company's facility in Leverkusen, Germany, with a new sterile filling line for prefilled syringes (PFS) using isolator technology.

Construction of the new line will optimize the design of the Leverkusen facility's manufacturing layout to be more efficient for multi-product CRDMO use. The new line, with its capability to handle multiple syringe sizes (1 ml, 2.25 ml, and 3 ml) at a filling rate of up to 400 syringes per minute, enables flexible GMP production of at least 17 million syringes every year. This will be in addition to the existing sterile filling and freeze-drying line that has an annual capacity of approximately ten million doses. Construction is scheduled to commence recently, with the goal of achieving GMP compliance by 2026.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics , commented, "The increased capacity in Germany will allow us to continue to meet growing client demand for DP services, especially for prefilled syringes. Such investments further demonstrate our commitment to the

Global Dual Sourcing strategy that ensures materials can be sourced and products manufactured at multiple sites within the company's global network. As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a significant contributor to the local community, we are dedicated to providing efficient and cost-effective processes that enable our clients to bring breakthrough therapies to patients."

