(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILAN, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2024, the first in-person Internet of Things (IoT) Architecture Working Group Meeting on IEEE P2413.2, Standard for Reference Architecture for Power Distribution IoT (PDIoT) was held in Milan, Italy. During the meeting, representatives of State Grid of China and several European power companies discussed the IEEE P2413.2 standard outline, IDS reference architecture, and cloud-edge-device-pipe functional requirements, shared the latest research results, and submitted key proposals.

Participants celebrating a successful meeting

Continue Reading

At the meeting, the proposal for key features of the PDIoT architecture and the first standard version proposal was submitted. This marks a key progress made by the working group in promoting the PDIoT architecture towards international standards and the official start of the formulation of the PDIoT international standard.

Standards are the cornerstone upon which any industry is built and are a great tool to promote industry digitalization. They help drive collaboration and cooperation across each phase of digitalization as they unify expectations for interfaces and guide technical paths. They also lead the direction of technological innovation and encourage enterprises to explore new technologies and models to adapt to market needs and industry transformation.

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization, comprising of 460,000 members from more than 190 countries. The IEEE Standards Association is a global standardization body where diverse expert communities focus on formulating standards regarding emerging technology areas such as AI, AI Ethics, quantum, metaverse as well as standards around electrical devices, experiment methods, original components, symbols, definitions, and test methods. The organization is a key source of global, market-relevant standards across many emerging and critical technology fields.

The new power system faces challenges relating to green energy structure, flexible power grid control, interactive power consumption, coordinated and interactive energy storage on the power generation-grid-load sides, and the complex electricity-carbon transaction system. Digitalization and intelligence are key to coping with these challenges.

The PDIoT is a key component of smart grids. It uses highly interconnected devices and systems to implement efficient energy distribution and optimized management. The standards working group meeting was focused on PDIoT. Huawei and other working group members proposed the draft outline, IDS architecture, and cloud-pipe-edge-device functions. State Grid Shaanxi took the lead in providing 14 application scenarios for the PDIoT architecture.

Jason Li, President of Global Marketing & Solutions, Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, Huawei, said that to meet the challenges of the new power system in the future, an open and cooperative environment and a unified international standard architecture are crucial. "Based on the IEEE P2413 IoT standards platform, Huawei works with global power companies, ecosystem partners, and IEEE Standards Association to establish a framework that is globally applicable, open, and sustainable. This will not only promote the intelligent development of power distribution networks and the coordinated development of the power industry, but also provide a technical innovation foundation for future power systems," He explained. The standard architecture will also contribute to global energy transition and sustainable development.

The formulation of the IEEE P2413.2 PDIoT international standards at this meeting is intended to meet specific power distribution requirements amid the digital transformation of the global power industry and help high-speed power line communications (HPLC) play a more important role in the power sector.

Photo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED