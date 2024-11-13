Baja Jordan To Kick Off In Aqaba On Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Baja Jordan, a major motorsport event featuring the seventh round of the FIA for Cross-Country Bajas, the FIM World Cup for Bikes and Quads, and the third round of the Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, will kick off on Thursday in Aqaba.

The event also includes the National Baja Jordan and the Wadi Al Qamar Navigation Rally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The opening ceremony and press are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the start of the demonstration stages. The competition will continue until Saturday, with a total route length of 775.31 kilometres, including two main stages: the Wadi Rum stage on Friday, and the Disi stage on Saturday.

The FIA Cross-Country category will see 20 competitors from 20 countries, while 16 riders from 8 countries will compete in the FIM Bikes and Quads category. Among the Jordanian riders are Abdullah Abu Aisha, Talat Shishani, and Hamza Zawahreh.

In the National Baja Jordan, 11 competitors from Jordan and Palestine are participating, including Hashem Kalboneh and his co-driver Mustafa Bitar. The Wadi Al Qamar Navigation Rally will also feature 25 competitors from Jordan, Palestine, and Syria.

Baja Jordan continues to attract global attention, drawing significant media coverage due to the strong competition and renowned participants, Petra added.