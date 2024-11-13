ULVAC Launches Oil Rotary Vacuum Pump Gv135

Chigasaki, Japan, Nov 14, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. (HQ: Chigasaki, Kanagawa) has announced a new oil rotary vacuum pump Gv135 optimized for the analytical equipment industry. This product addresses the industry's need for quiet operation in analytical environments and is designed to improve operational productivity through advanced noise reduction and robust oil leakage and backflow prevention measures.

Quiet Operation in Sensitive Environments

Vacuum pumps are increasingly used in quiet environments such as research labs and offices, with analytical equipment manufacturers emphasizing the need for quieter pumps integrated within their systems. In response, ULVAC redesigned the pump structure to achieve significant noise reduction, reaching 46 dB - a substantial improvement over previous models. This reduces operational noise and offers a more comfortable work environment.

Comparison of noise levels with previous models:



50Hz: Previous model 50 dB, Gv135 46 dB / 60Hz: Previous model 55 dB, Gv135 48 dB

Complete Prevention of Oil Leakage from the Pump

Gv135 incorporates a non-contact magnetic coupling in the shaft that transmits motor power to the pump chamber, eliminating oil leaks from this component. Oil rotary vacuum pumps used contact-type mechanical seals, which risk oil leakage as they degrade with motor rotation.

Gv135 addresses this issue by removing the risk of oil leaks caused by seal degradation, thereby reducing the need for floor cleaning and oil handling, allowing users to focus on their primary tasks.

Reduced Risk of Oil Backflow into Equipment

Additionally, Gv135 features a dual-block structure with automatic valves at the intake and within the pump that close when the power is turned off, ensuring complete backflow prevention. This reduces the risk of oil contamination in equipment piping and sensors, supporting both equipment protection and reduced maintenance costs.

Looking ahead, the company plans to release a series model of an oil rotary vacuum pump with a capacity of 200 L/min next year to further meet customer requirements. The ULVAC Group remains committed to contributing to the advancement of industry and science through the comprehensive utilization of vacuum and related technologies.

Specifications of Gv135