Gentoo Media - Mandatory Notification Of Trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board Member and

primary insider of Gentoo Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 115,604 shares in Gentoo at a price of SEK 24,996 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 24,027,766 shares in Gentoo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, contact:

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] , +47 91668678

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M").

